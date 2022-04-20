Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,921 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $351.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.59 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Rentals from $345.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.54.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.