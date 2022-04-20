Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

MSI stock opened at $234.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.54 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

