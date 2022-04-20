Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,871,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Fastenal by 333.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.