Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

Shares of SIZE opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $119.85 and a 1-year high of $139.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average of $131.64.

