Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,042 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

