Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,283 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.