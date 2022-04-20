Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.29.

NYSE:IQV opened at $237.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.39 and its 200-day moving average is $247.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.61 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

