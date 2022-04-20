Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.01 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $511,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $172.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

