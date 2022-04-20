Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $8,808,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

