Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,582 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

MO stock opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

