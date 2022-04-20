Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,392 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

