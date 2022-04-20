Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of Encompass Health worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Encompass Health stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

