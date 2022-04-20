Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 92 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.72.

CHTR opened at $557.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $533.25 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day moving average of $626.32.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.95 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

