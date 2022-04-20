Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,936 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,663,000 after buying an additional 1,451,881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,489,000 after buying an additional 557,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after buying an additional 310,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,012,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,547,000 after buying an additional 177,950 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Erste Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $96.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

