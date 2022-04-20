Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 12,926 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

