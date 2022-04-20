Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 231.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.25.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,455 shares of company stock worth $9,208,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

