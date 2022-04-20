Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Approximately 27,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £7.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.
Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile (LON:MPL)
Read More
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.