Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Approximately 27,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £7.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The company was formerly known as SKIL Ports & Logistics Limited and changed its name to Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited in November 2016.

