Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 2,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 49,422 shares.The stock last traded at $35.13 and had previously closed at $35.10.

The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.