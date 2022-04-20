Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 38,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.04 and its 200 day moving average is $153.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.72.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

