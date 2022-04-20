Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Short Interest Update

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Membership Collective Group news, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $86,193.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,144,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,613,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.87. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Membership Collective Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

