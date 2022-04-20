MEET.ONE Hits One Day Volume of $50.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (MEETONE) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $15.32 million and approximately $50.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 2,982.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07443821 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,342.58 or 1.00155450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00048545 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.