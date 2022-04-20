McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $112.64. 352,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.78. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

