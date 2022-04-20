McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $3.68 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Linde by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.07. 78,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.54 and its 200-day moving average is $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

