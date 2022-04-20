McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 5,097 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,758 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,306,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.94. The stock had a trading volume of 49,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,342. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.88. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $122.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $349,068.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

Akamai Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.