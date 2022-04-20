McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $111,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.69. 6,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,445. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $98.12 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.61.

