McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 243 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 332.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.15. 241,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,380,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

