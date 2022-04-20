McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 20,213 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.93. 30,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.