McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 12,340 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

