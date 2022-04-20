McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 299,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 286,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,841. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.