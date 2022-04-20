McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,076,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,361 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 7.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $106,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,801,000 after buying an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. 1,405,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,288,570. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71.

