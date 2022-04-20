McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 753 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.68 on Wednesday, reaching $122.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

