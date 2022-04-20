McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $63.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $63,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,802. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $227.48 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

