McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $63.25 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $63,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.82. The stock had a trading volume of 56,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,802. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $227.48 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

