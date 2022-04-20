McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.38. 1,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,253. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.25 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

