McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $361,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

IUSV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,691. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.