McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,230 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.