McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,705. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

