McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.34. 459,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,885. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

