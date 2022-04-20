McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 953,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,753 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 262,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 117,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,309. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

