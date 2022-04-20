McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 17,017 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $22,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after acquiring an additional 635,641 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.25. 168,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,525. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.93 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

