MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.46, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

