Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.08. Matson also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.200 EPS.

MATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.58. The company had a trading volume of 643,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,695. Matson has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,976 shares in the company, valued at $24,539,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $375,596.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Matson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Matson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

