Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $1,819,200.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.77. 8,048,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,404,460. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of -118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.