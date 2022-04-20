MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.
In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,478,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.