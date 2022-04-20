MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of MarketWise stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.88. 4,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,478,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

