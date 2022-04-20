Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.27

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.27 and traded as high as $13.40. Marine Products shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 22,785 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Products in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marine Products alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $445.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Marine Products by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marine Products by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marine Products by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Marine Products by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.