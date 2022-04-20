ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 653,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 638,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at $20,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

MANT opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.