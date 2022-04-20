ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. ManpowerGroup updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.310-$2.390 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.31-2.39 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88.
In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $133.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
