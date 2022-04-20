Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.13. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 60,609 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
