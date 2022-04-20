Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.13. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 60,609 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.