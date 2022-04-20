Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) to report $302.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.10 million and the lowest is $293.30 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $273.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MBUU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,170. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.98.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

