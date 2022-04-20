MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $182.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4,849.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About MainStreet Bancshares (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

