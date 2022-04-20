Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $11.68

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.10. Magnite shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 62,694 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

